Identity released of body recovered from Altamaha River in Wayne County

A man's body was recovered from the Altamaha River in Wayne County at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The man has been identified as Gary Lewis, who was in his mid-60s. Lewis ran a dental practice in Jesup.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies, and DNR officials were called to begin the search for a man missing from Jaycee Landing. According to a release, officials watched a video that showed Lewis attempting to recover his boat that had drifted away and he then apparently slipped in the water.

"Later that afternoon, we found the boat right behind another pontoon boat. It appeared to just be docked there, but it was his boat. Rescue divers and of course DNR were already looking for them as well as our rescue team, up and down the river, because we were looking at Long County, so we were looking at those types of places," said Wayne County Sheriff John Carter. "We had our divers in the water last night. Normally, we don't go in the water after dark but we did last night and stayed as long as we could. Fatigue sets in in cold weather, hypothermia, those type things play a part in it. We're glad we got some closure. Hopefully, all the family gets notified. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, especially as they deal with this tragedy near the holidays."

