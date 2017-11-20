City of Savannah offering special parking deal for holiday season

The City of Savannah is offering a special parking deal just for the holiday season.

From Thanksgiving Day to December 22, the first three hours of parking are free in all city parking garages every Thursday and Friday.

Regular rates apply after the first three hours. Free parking is not offered during designated special event parking.

The five city-owned parking garages are:

Bryan St. Garage, 100 E. Bryan St., (912) 651-6477

Liberty St. Garage, 301 W. Liberty St., (912) 644-5934

Robinson Garage, 132 Montgomery St., (912) 651-6478

State St. Garage, 100 E. State St., (912) 651-6473

Whitaker St Garage, 7 Whitaker St., (912) 525-2820

Please click here to view a map of garage locations, check rates, and see hours of operation.

