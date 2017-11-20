Elementary school students helping name new BCSO bloodhound

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking elementary school students to help name its new bloodhound.

The new K9 made his debut at Robert Smalls Elementary School. Deputies have six names for the students to choose from: Josie, May, Nosie, Sandy, Starr, and Tabby.

"The dog will be used for tracking, which is if you have a missing person or if you have anybody involved in any criminal activity where there's a lead where they can put the dog down and have the dog track for a location on them," said Captain Alfredo Givens, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

The dog will visit every public and private elementary school in Beaufort County over the next few weeks. They are hoping to have the new police K9 named by Dec. 8.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.