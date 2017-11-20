Local Sheriff's Office uses new technology to see beyond crash scene

It's a device that is usually only present in larger jurisdictions, but the Effingham County Sheriff's Office has it at their disposal right now

The Crash Data Retrieval System can grab a variety information from a vehicle's "black box," or event data recorder. The system can retrieve information from how loud the car radio was at impact to seatbelt usage in most newer model vehicles.

"What we're looking at is trying to help figure out why these crashes are occurring, other than distraction or driver error," said Sgt. Brian Mundy of the ECSO Traffic Unit.

Deputies will be able to look at all kinds of details when investigating a crash, from speed, to whether or not a phone was connected via bluetooth, even how far the wheel was turned in any direction.

Anyone living in certain areas around the county know where it seems like crashes happen most often.

"Everybody talks about bad intersections," Mundy said. "There really are no bad intersections. We just have impatient drivers, and drivers who don't take the time to look and see what's coming toward them."

The Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit just started up a Facebook page this month to give drivers a heads up on any crashes around the county.

In just a few weeks, it's hosted several crash headlines.

"Everybody has hot spots, and everybody knows where those hot spots are," Mundy said. "A lot of our crashes are intersection, crashes, or single vehicle leaving the roadway crashes."

That's where this crash data retrieval system comes in. Not yet to the end of the year, crashes are already up from this time last year, at more than 800. That's up about 13 percent.

"The crashes aren't going down, they're increasing," Mundy said "And what we're trying to figure out is why they're increasing, and this information that we'll be able to retrieve is gonna help us further that investigation into why are these crashes increasing and what can we do to help reduce our crashes and fatalities in our county."

As of Monday morning, there were 1348 traffic deaths in Georgia. Four of those happened right in Effingham County.

