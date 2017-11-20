Good News: Garden City Public Safety Day

They work hard, and this past weekend, first responders got to play hard as Garden City held an event to celebrate what emergency workers do from all across the Coastal Empire.

"It's important for them to know we're here to support them and we really want to celebrate what they do for us."

First responders from several municipalities took time out from their cole as community guardians to be guests of honor at Garden City's first Public Safety Day - an event that was all about emergency workers - and also for them.

"This gives us the opportunity to recognize our first responders; our police officers, our firefighters, and our EMTs. It gives the public an opportunity to learn what a firefighter does, what a police officer does," said Mayor Don Bethune, Garden City.

Getting safety information out to the community was a big part of the event.

"Here in Georgia, we have a constant threat of disaster, so as long as we can get out there and give preparedness information to the people, hopefully, we can make this a more disaster-resistant community," said Randall Mathews, CEMA Emergency Management Coordinator.

It was important to give first responders a day to relax and a way to earn bragging rights over each other with competitions ranging from tug-of-war to a car extrication challenge.

"We're trying to showcase their skills, the different training they have to go through. We're trying to basically highlight what they do for us every day, all the different skill sets, but at the same time, celebrate them as well," said Jackie Jackson, Garden City Special Projects Coordinator.

It was a celebration of community - and those who keep it safe.

"It's great to be out here to support our partners. It's about their families because they're on the line every day as well having to be that backup and support system for these folks who work for us every day," Mathews said.

Garden City hopes to make Public Safety Day an annual event.

