Bus blocks view of the Georgia Dome's final moments

Not everyone’s view of the scheduled Georgia Dome implosion went as planned.

News organizations across Georgia and the Southeast have been planning for weeks to get the perfect view of the famous dome’s destruction.

But luck wasn’t on the Weather Channel’s side early Monday morning.

Just watch the video below to see why:

Employees at the Weather Channel in Atlanta shared their disappointment with the rest of us.

If you missed WTOC's live coverage of the Georgia Dome's final moments, please click here.

