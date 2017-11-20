WTOC Investigates: City of Savannah 2018 Legislative Agenda

We are less than two months away from the Georgia General Assembly convening for the 2018 session.

Local leaders are already compiling their list of priorities to be considered by state lawmakers. The city of Savannah is expected to vote on its legislative agenda on Tuesday. It's something they do every year. Some of their priorities are the same ones from years past and some of them are brand new.

During their Nov. 9 workshop session, Savannah City Council members drafted their 2018 legislative agenda. The city's number one priority is renaming the Talmadge Memorial Bridge. This comes just three months after city leaders said the name can be perceived as racist and believe it should be changed. However, it's a decision that cannot be made at the local level.

The second priority involves short-term rentals. Despite recent drama and debate surrounding short-term rentals in Savannah, city leaders would rather limit the state's involvement. The city is against legislation that has been pre-filed that would prohibit local jurisdictions from regulating the short-term rental industry.

The third priority pushes lawmakers to make gun laws stricter on juveniles. Right now, juveniles cannot be tried as an adult if they are charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. A year before 17-year-old Jerry Chambers was charged in the Fouth of July shooting and deadly chase, he was acquitted in juvenile court for shooting a 63-year-old in the Savannah Mall parking lot. In juvenile court, there is no jury trial and the decision is left up to the judge. If convicted, the maximum sentence a juvenile can receive is five years. We spoke to District Attorney Meg Heap back in July. She said then that she believes gang members know the system and are using it to their advantage.

"The theory behind it is - if the juvenile commits the crime - he's going to get less time," Heap said.

The city is pushing for aggravated assault and aggravated battery crimes to be added to the list of crimes, including murder and rape, that allow juveniles to be tried as an adult.

For the third year in a row, the city is asking lawmakers to reverse state laws that were passed in 2012, forcing law enforcement agencies to auction off all confiscated weapons, putting them back on the street. The city is pushing lawmakers to once again allow law enforcement agencies to have the option to destroy them.

The last item has also been on the agenda the past three years, which is pushing lawmakers to amend the open carry law so that cities can restrict weapons in designated festival zones. The City of Savannah does not believe weapons have a place in the designated St. Patrick's Day Festival Zone because it's a very crowded space where a lot of alcohol is consumed.

Savannah City Council members are expected to vote on their agenda Tuesday during their regular meeting. The county still has not released their legislative agenda. Last week, the Savannah-area Chamber released their agenda which included asking the state to fund a feasibility study to look at consolidating both city and couny governments.

