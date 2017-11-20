BCSO seek to identify Shanklin Road Food Lion shoplifter

The Beaufort County Sherriff's Office is working to find the identity of a suspect who attempted to steal more than $250 of groceries from a Shanklin Road Food Lion.

The suspect attempted to fill a shopping cart with $268 worth of groceries and walk past the check out counter, proceeding into the parking lot. An employee confronted the suspect in the parking lot, where he then abandoned the cart and got into the passenger seat of a late model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The suspect is a white male in his late 20's to early 30's, about 5'11" tall, weighing between 150 and 180 lbs.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact LCpl Dario Sosa at 843-986-4731 or call BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

