Bryan Co. leaders proposing impact fee for new homes

Construction in Bryan County is booming and with it comes growing pains. Now county leaders want to add an impact fee to new home construction.

But what would that fee mean for potential homebuyers? Now living in these new properties could cost you extra.

A third-generation home builder says adding any extra costs to a home no matter how small makes a huge difference.

“Every dollar that’s added to the price of a house in some manner makes it difficult for the average person to afford to buy a new home,” Mark Konter said, a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah.

That's what Bryan County is looking to do. They're working to set up impact fees. It will charge all home builders building in unincorporated areas of the county.

“I always say if a developer comes in they should help kind of share the cost of the burden they are putting on the community and this impact fee is just a way to offset those costs,” Bryan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Carter Infinger.

Some of those costs could include extra stop lights or more deputies patrolling the area. But the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah wants to make sure those fees are going towards the costs of new developments instead of existing needs in the county.

“We certainly will be keeping our eye on the county and making sure they've dotted all their I's and crossed their t's to make sure they are in full compliance with state law,” Konter said.

County officials say the biggest person to see the difference would be the homeowner.

So, if it's a couple thousand dollars, that couple thousand dollars would be added on to the cost of the home,” Infinger said.

There isn't a timeframe for implementing this fee. Officials say they are still working on all the details.

