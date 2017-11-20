WTOC, several area stores collecting Toys for Tots

Since 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps has fulfilled a special mission to ensure that needy children have presents for Christmas by holding Toys for Tots drives.

For over a decade, WTOC has been a proud supporter of the Marine Corp's local Toys for Tots drive. Now through December 15th, you can put new unwrapped toys under the Christmas tree in the WTOC reception area during regular business hours.

Many stores throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are accepting donations as well during Black Friday.

And, Winning Orthodontic Smiles is also accepting donations now through December 15 at their Bluffton office. Come join WTOC live at their location all day on Wednesday, November 29! Winning Orthodontic Smiles is located at 102 Buckwalter Pkwy, Suite 3J, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Click here for a full list of drop-off locations in the WTOC viewing area. If you prefer to make a cash donation instead, you can easily do so through the Toys For Tots Donation Page.