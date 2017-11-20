Man seriously injured after being hit by car on Montgomery St.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police responded to a report of a crash in the 2700 block of Montgomery Street around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 60-year-old man reportedly attempted to cross Montgomery Street by walking between two semi trucks. When he walked between them and to the next lane of travel, he stepped in front of a vehicle traveling north and was hit.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. Right now, he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

