Sheriff's Office seeks 2 men connected to St. Helena Island shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is still investigating after a shooting took place at the Tiger Express gas station on St. Helena Island, Monday night.

Investigators from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for the arrest of two suspects in connection with a shooting that happened on November 6th.

An unknown suspect shot his rifle several times at a vehicle occupied by an adult male. The male victim sustained several injuries, as bullets struck him in the right arm and shrapnel struck his left leg.The unknown assailant rapidly fled the scene, hopping in a black SUV. Officials found several 7.62 mm shell casings in the parking lot. Emergency crews took the victim for treatment at a local hospital.The suspect is currently continuing to receive treatment at a hospital outside of the county.

Officials are now looking for 43-year-old James Jabbar Williams as the shooter, as well as 41-year-old Jermain Sharrod Gadson as an associate of Williams who purposefully withheld information from the police. Warrants for the two men's arrest were issued after investigators examined footage from the gas station's surveillance system, as well as interviewed multiple witnesses.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating James Jabbar Williams and Jermaine Sharodd Gadson, both believed to reside on St. Helena Island. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sergeant Adam Draisen 843-255-3409 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. We appreciate your continued attention to our advisories.

