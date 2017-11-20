Fixed-income homeowners 'shocked' by proposed Savannah fire fee

Low-income and fixed-income residents in Savannah say there isn't room in their budgets for the city's proposed $370 annual fire fee.

"It's shocking," said Theresa Viselli, who has lived in the Edgemere neighborhood for 20 years."I can't believe the city of Savannah would impose such a thing."

She's not opposed to the fee as much as she's incensed with the way the city's doing it by using a flat fee without consideration, she said, for home value or income level.

"A fire fee is not uncommon," Viselli, who researched fire fees in Georgia, Florida, and California, said. "A lot of places have them, but they're fairly implemented. They're based on home value, square footage. They take into consideration a lot of aspects the city of Savannah's not."

The city's proposing a two mil decrease on City of Savannah property taxes to help offset the new fee, but anyone with a property value of $185,000 or less won't see that benefit.

"Everybody I've spoken with cannot afford this fee, and it's not just isolated to Edgemere and Sackville neighborhoods," Viselli said. "People I've spoken to on the Southside. Strangers I speak to at the grocery store. People are upset about this."

Right now, a Savannah resident with a $100,000 home pays $1,248 in city property taxes. If the fire fee is implemented, a resident would pay $1,048, which is a saving of $200. The most the city could charge a single-family home for fire service is $370. When you subtract the $200 saved in property taxes, homeowners still pay an additional $170 a year.

"My neighbors can't afford to do it," Viselli said. "A few are thinking of leaving Savannah."

A resident with a $500,000 home pays $6,240 in Savannah property taxes, and would save $1,000 with a 2 mil property tax reduction. After paying a $370 fire fee, that property owner saves $630 dollars annually on property taxes, while a lower income resident pays an extra fee.

Making matters worse, Viselli owns two homes on her street after inheriting her parents' home when they passed away. She emailed the mayor, his chief of staff, her alderman and Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez voicing her concerns.

She said Hernandez was the only official who responded. According to email records from Viselli, Hernandez said, "You have two homes and can't afford to pay the fee? What services, Ms. Viselli, would you recommend we cut?"

"I was shocked by his response, absolutely shocked," she said. "My low-income taxes pay his salary, and based on the way the fire fee is proposed, I would pay more. He would pay less."

District 3 Alderman John Hall wasn't available for comment, but District 4 Alderman Julian Miller said nothing about the proposed fee, including the amount charged and how it could be calculated, is final yet.

"Keep in mind, at this point, the only thing we've done with the fire fee is give the city manager and his staff the permission to investigate it," Miller said. "We haven't adopted it. we haven't put it in place. We don't even know what the number are going to be like. What we say were worst case scenarios, and it did tell us that we're going to have to find some kind of revenue to do the things that the city needs to do, that the city was supposed to have been doing for the last 20 years. I think what we saw is not going to be anywhere close to what we end up with. How it all works out, we're going [to] have to work it out, and yes, we have time to do that."

Miller said there is a lot of confusion among resident because the city hasn't been able to release much information about the proposal yet. Therefore, he changed his previously scheduled Nov. 27 District 4 town hall meeting to focus on the fire fee.

"There's a lot of things people don't understand about it, and we're trying to get the word out," he said. "There will be many town hall meetings. How many? I don't know. This one was already set up. It was natural to go ahead and convert it to a fire fee discussion. What I would ask the public to do is don't jump to conclusions. Don't listen to Facebook ranters because the people who are writing on Facebook don't know what they're talking about. They haven't had the time to research it. Come to the meeting. Talk to the city manager and his staff, and let him explain to you what we're doing and why. Then, you can decide whether you support it or not."

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Jewish Educational Alliance on Abercorn Street. Miller said he will discuss District 4 information, but the majority of the 2-hour meeting will be dedicated to the proposed fire fee.

"All holds are off," Miller said. "It can go any direction. Keep in mind the decrease in millage rate is not going to offset all of the fire fee for anybody. The idea is to raise money. You don't raise money by cutting expenses, but it will greatly offset most of the fire fee. No matter what we do, somehow, everybody's going to pay a little bit more because it is costing more to run this city."

Miller said Hernandez and his staff will be there, and residents will be able to ask questions. He expects about 300 people to attend.

Viselli said many residents do not know about the proposed fire fee. She hopes more town halls are scheduled and city leaders consider the impact at all income levels ahead of any council vote.

"My desired outcome is a fair fire fee," Viselli said. "The city of Savannah I don't think even did the research on how other communities are doing this. A flat fee of $370 is outrageous and unheard of. It's usually done by home value, square footage of the home. There's been no account into taking discounts for seniors, and how about low-income residents? Most of us are low or fixed income. It's just not in our budgets."

