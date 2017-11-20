Humane Society for Greater Savannah opens second thrift store

Twice the bargains...twice the help in finding animals forever homes.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah officials opened its second thrift shop on Monday. It's located on Savannah's Southside near Armstrong. Like the original shop, the new one carries items donated to the Humane Society - everything from clothing to items for the home. The proceeds will support the Humane Society's programs and help pay for improvements at the Humane Society's shelter.

"This shop is probably going to double the revenues we get from the thrift shop. That is our expectation. It gives us openings to a whole new market here on the Southside with Armstrong and all of the apartment complexes as well as people who are shopping in some of the other surrounding areas," said Michelle Thevenin, CEO, Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

The new thrift store will have expanded hours, including being open on Sunday and in the evening.

