One person shot in Delaney Circle area of Seabrook

SEABROOK, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the Delaney Circle area Monday night. 

Investigators say one male was transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. There is no known suspect description at this time. 

BCSO is still gathering evidence for this case.

