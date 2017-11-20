Jasper County deputy shot 5 times lives to tell the story

A deputy is back on the job - this time, with a uniform and badge and five bullet wounds underneath.

Jasper County Deputy Justin Smith was shot in April after responding to a domestic call in Hardeeville, SC. Jasper County deputies and Hardeeville Police officers responded to the scene. The suspect fired at law enforcement, hitting Smith seven times. Two shots hit Smith's bulletproof vest and the others pierced through his neck, knee, shoulder, hand, and head.

"At that point in time, it was just a matter of survival," said Smith.

He says he's okay, but it's been a long recovery. All of the bullet wounds have healed, although he is still regaining strength in his left hand.

"When I was first shot, I actually couldn't make a fist. Now I can make a fist...a complete fist," Smith said.

Smith has a son in college and a 15-year-old daughter. Showing me their photos on Facebook, he said, "this is Tyler. He was scared. That'd be my daughter Alexis. She actually told me while I was in the hospital she didn't want me to come back and do this job. I sat her down, in the hospital actually, and told her that everything was going to be okay."

Smith returned to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office three weeks after being released from the hospital. However, he could not return to his full patrol duties for another six months. He is convinced the only reason he is okay is thanks to those he had already lost.

"I believe that day I had two guardian angels from my grandmother and mother who passed last year on each shoulder, along with God himself taking care of me," he said.

Many asked Smith why he came back to the line of duty after such a traumatic experience. He says he believes this job is his calling.

"It's what we love to do and if we didn't love to do it, then we wouldn't do it at all."

Sgt. Kelvin Grant of the Hardeeville PD was also shot in the hand that night. Smith says it's his shooting hand, and he may be forced to retire. That hasn't yet been decided.

