Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority implementing online payment system

The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority is implementing a more convenient and user-friendly online payment system for customers.

Customers will now be able to pay their bills faster, easier, and more securely. New features include an improved user experience, a 'pay now' feature that allows for quick payment and registration, and registered account enhancements including view and pay multiple accounts at once, view payment history and consumption information, and view past billing statements. These enhancements are expected to arrive late this month. It will also include the ability to securely save your payment information. You'll also have the option to sign up for paperless billing with e-mail reminders and the opportunity to schedule automatic payments from a checking account or credit card.

BJWSA has also implemented a new automated phone payment system with features such as quick account balance review and payment with a credit card, debit card, or eCheck, and an easy-to-use call flow.

To learn more about the program, click here.

