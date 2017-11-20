Savannah Fire using Christmas wreath to remind citizens to be extra cautious

A Christmas wreath is being used as a symbol to remind people to take extra fire precautions this holiday season.

The wreath is hanging outside of Savannah Fire Headquarters on Oglethorpe. It's decorated with green bulbs. Every time there is a house fire between now and Jan. 2, one of the green bulbs will be replaced with a red one.

"It's a good way to keep fire safety in the minds of people during the holiday season. It's one of the most dangerous times. We had about 26 fires last year at this time and we want to reduce that number," said public information officer, Jenel Few, Savannah Fire.

Just over this past weekend, Savannah Fire responded to several fires throughout the city.

