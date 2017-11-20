National Guard returns from Puerto Rico

Some National Guard members are returning home just in time for the holidays.

They've been helping with Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Puerto Rico since October. The Category 5 hurricane hit the island killing dozens and leaving more than a million people in the dark. Returning troops say the island looks to be on the track to recovery but still has a long road ahead.

"The last week that I was there, it seems that Puerto Rico was starting to being to turn the corner. It looked like some of the debris was being cleaned up, kind of like what we saw in Hurricane Matthew," said Mark Morris, Georgia Army National Guard.

Out of the 20 National Guard men and women sent to help with the recovery efforts, twelve of them returned on Monday.

