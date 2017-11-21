First Alert Forecast: 'Holiday weather' arrives just in time for Thanksgiving

An area of low pressure is organizing along the northern Gulf Coast, increasing the chance of rain for Thursday and Friday.

This system moves along the Gulf and southeast coasts through Friday evening, producing a chance of light to moderate rain. The chance of light to moderate rain peaks across our area Thanksgiving afternoon, into early Black Friday.

The greatest chance of measurable rain is along the coastline, but many will see drizzle and light shower activity before all is said and done. Rainfall amounts will peak between one and two inches across far southeastern portions of the Coastal Empire; Southeast of Highway 84 and south of the Savannah Metro.

Weather Trends > Thanksgiving, Friday rain chance decreases the further inland you head; greatest along the coast. More on @WTOC11 this AM. — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) November 22, 2017

With plentiful cloud coverage and areas of light to moderate rain around, Thanksgiving afternoon temperatures will struggle to warm above 60°; many may only record highs in the 50s. A similar temperature pattern may exist Friday, depending on how quickly rain diminishes. Plan for chilly conditions across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

While rain may dampen your drive to a holiday celebration across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, regional major cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, and Birmingham will not be significantly impacted by rain.

If you’re traveling south, through Florida, the forecast will be wet with a greater risk of thunderstorms.

