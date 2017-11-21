Annual Boat Parade of Lights set for Saturday

The Boat Parade of Lights will take place in downtown Savannah this weekend.

Over 40 boats decorated with lights will parade down both sides of the waterfront, accompanied by live music, a tree lighting ceremony and a grand fireworks display.

This annual holiday event kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m., with the start of the boat parade at 7:15 p.m.

The following is a full schedule of events:

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Holiday Concessions

6:30 p.m. - Savannah Children's Choir Sings

6:45 p.m. - Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Proclamation Read by General Oglethorpe

7:15 p.m. - Cannon Fire to Start the Parade, Hosted by WTOC & The Westin Savannah

8 p.m. - Jim Wann sings Christmas in Savannah

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin will be the emcee for this year's event. We hope to see you there!

