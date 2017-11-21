Savannah city leaders explain executive priorities

Savannah City Council members approved their 2018 legislative agenda on Tuesday.

It includes a list of five top priorities that will be considered by the Georgia General Assembly during the upcoming session. Four out of the five have been on the city's list for years past, but this year, city council members added renaming the Talmadge Bridge.

City leaders say they have to be strategic about what they put on their list because their list is just one of hundreds around the state.

Even though the bridge is listed as the number one priority, Alderman Brian Foster says all five priorities carry equal weight and importance. All of the other priorities have been listed on the city's agenda in years past and city leaders are hoping that type of consistency will resonate with state lawmakers. They also thought the bridge renaming would gain some traction this year considering the recent nationwide controversy over monuments and memorials.

"We were in unanimous agreement that renaming it the Savannah Bridge takes the politics out of it, and will all of these international shipping companies coming in here, it helps market the city," Alderman Foster said.

The county has not released the agenda yet. The session will begin Jan. 8. Of course, we will continue to keep you updated.

