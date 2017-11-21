Chatham Co. Sheriff's deputies donate Thanksgiving meals

Chatham County Sheriff's deputies donated food Tuesday for Thanksgiving meals to families throughout the county.

Sheriff John Wilcher said the department's donated to 13 or 14 families in need for more than 20 years. The deputies collect the canned goods and greens, and they select the families who receive them.

"We're here for the people in the community," he said. "We want to make sure that they're taken care of. We can't take care of everybody, but we try to pick 13, 14 different families that are needy families. My officers are on the street every day, and they see these people. We try to go back and give something from the sheriff's office to let them know we're for them, not against them."

Wilcher said the International Longshoremen's Association partners with the sheriff's office by donating gift cards for the families to purchase things like flour and sugar.

The deputies packed the bags of food into patrol cars and hand delivered them to the families. Wilcher said both his officers and the families benefit from the donations.

"Puts a smile on their face, and it also puts a smile on my officers' faces knowing they've done something to help the people in this community," he said.

