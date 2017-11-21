City of Savannah facing $12.9 million shortfall in preliminary 2018 budget

How busy will your kitchen be Wednesday night? Most families have at least started preparing their biggest holiday meal of the year.More >>
How busy will your kitchen be Wednesday night? Most families have at least started preparing their biggest holiday meal of the year.More >>
In preparation for the prime holiday shopping season, U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed WTOC some of the items they've confiscated the past year in order to make sure you don't get anything that could put your family in danger.More >>
In preparation for the prime holiday shopping season, U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed WTOC some of the items they've confiscated the past year in order to make sure you don't get anything that could put your family in danger.More >>
Local members of the Georgia Army National Guard had the helicopters and the capacity to help people in hurricane-torn Puerto Rico.More >>
Local members of the Georgia Army National Guard had the helicopters and the capacity to help people in hurricane-torn Puerto Rico.More >>
The City of Hardeeville has released plans for a new residential and commercial community between U.S. 278 and Hwy 170.More >>
The City of Hardeeville has released plans for a new residential and commercial community between U.S. 278 and Hwy 170.More >>
Savannah has been waiting for another professional golf tournament of its own for four years, and now that wait is a little shorter as tickets are now available for the Savannah Golf Classic.More >>
Savannah has been waiting for another professional golf tournament of its own for four years, and now that wait is a little shorter as tickets are now available for the Savannah Golf Classic.More >>