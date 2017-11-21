Body found in pond at DeVaul Henderson Park in Richmond Hill

A local diver has confirmed that a body was recovered Tuesday from a pond at DeVaul Henderson Park on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Richmond Hill.

Bryan County Emergency Services Chief Freddy Howell says a county employee drowned trying to rescue a dog from the pond. He was trimming weeds along a running path that circles the pond when he stopped to help people whose dog had run into the water.

The body was found behind the Bryan County Administrative Complex. The man's identity has not yet been released.

