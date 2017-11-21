Yemassee PD looking for theft suspects - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Yemassee Police responded to the R&M Liquor Store on 212 U.S. Highway 17A on a report of shoplifting Tuesday evening. 

It happened around 6:15. Investigators say two black men went into the store and put multiple small bottles of liquor in their pants while the clerk wasn't paying attention. They then grabbed a larger bottle of liquor. 

The total value of stolen goods is $485. Police have reason to believe the suspects are tied to the Beaufort area. 

Anyone with information should call the Yemassee Police Department at 843.589.6315.

