Yemassee PD looking for theft suspects

Yemassee Police responded to the R&M Liquor Store on 212 U.S. Highway 17A on a report of shoplifting Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:15. Investigators say two black men went into the store and put multiple small bottles of liquor in their pants while the clerk wasn't paying attention. They then grabbed a larger bottle of liquor.

The total value of stolen goods is $485. Police have reason to believe the suspects are tied to the Beaufort area.

Anyone with information should call the Yemassee Police Department at 843.589.6315.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.