Second Harvest, Choate Construction help 50 families for Thanksgiving

There's no such thing as getting into the giving spirit too early.

Choate Construction employees and Second Harvest board members did just that on Tuesday. They gave out turkeys and boxes of Thanksgiving essentials to 50 different families at the Urban Hope Kids Cafe on Barnard. Organizers say this time of year can be especially hard for families who are struggling.

"So you know, this is the time of year when families struggle to put food on the table, and Thanksgiving is a time just to make ends meet and do something special like a turkey and all the things that go with it," said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Kids Cafe is the third largest childhood hunger initiative in the United States. The program was created right here in Savannah over 20 years ago.

