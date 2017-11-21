'Champs' making help available for stranded holiday interstate travelers

If you get stuck on the side of the interstate on your way to Thanksgiving dinner, there's someone to help you out.

They're called 'champs,' or Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program. GDOT funds the group whose job is to monitor all Georgia interstates for stranded drivers. They can change flats and give you enough gas to get you to the next exit.

A fleet of almost 50 trucks will be out during busy traffic times.

"Any holiday, we're here for you. Rain, shine, as cold as it is, you know, we are still out here to help you and assist you to make sure you make it to your family," said Champs driver, Nicholas Baker.

The best part is it's completely free. To reach them, just call 511.

