Travelers pack your patience: Wednesday one of the busiest travel days of the year

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects over 50 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, which is an increase from last year.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects over 50 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, which is an increase from last year.

Over one million drivers are expected to hit Georgia roads for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Over one million drivers are expected to hit Georgia roads for the Thanksgiving holidays.

An area of low pressure is organizing along the northern Gulf Coast, increasing the chance of rain for Thursday and Friday.

An area of low pressure is organizing along the northern Gulf Coast, increasing the chance of rain for Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Forecast: 'Holiday weather' arrives just in time for Thanksgiving

First Alert Forecast: 'Holiday weather' arrives just in time for Thanksgiving

If you plan on flying for the Thanksgiving holiday, then you may want to pack some patience to go along with you.

That's because travel is expected to increase this year across the nation.

Around 8,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport between Wednesday and Sunday.

According to AAA, the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see the highest travel volume since 2005, with 1.6 million more people taking to the nation's roads, skies, rails and waterways compared to last year.

If you are traveling by vehicle, here are some of the worst times for road travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Waze.

According to WAZE these are some of the worst times to travel. Plan accordingly friends! Drive safe and have a Happy Thanksgiving!



Graphic cred: @CutterMartin pic.twitter.com/XMUnVnWPqe — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) November 22, 2017

If flying, remember that it is always best to arrive at least one hour before your flight is scheduled to depart.

Busy travel day ahead. Passengers should arrive early and allow extra time for security. #Thanksgiving #HolidayTravel pic.twitter.com/BctAvc1bO6 — SAV Airport (@fly_SAV) November 22, 2017

Airport officials spoke about what travelers should know before they head out to catch their flight.

"Monitor the weather and check with your airlines to make sure there are no delays or cancellations. You can download the airline app to our phone, that's a great way to keep track. You can also check with TSA, check with the website to make sure you're not carrying any prohibited items," said Candace Carpenter, Marketing Manager, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The biggest thing airline passengers should know before getting to the airport is what is allowed through security and on planes. For a complete list from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), click here.

To check your flight status, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.