Travelers pack your patience: Wednesday one of the busiest travel days of the year

If you plan on flying for the Thanksgiving holiday, then you may want to pack some patience to go along with you.

That's because travel is expected to increase this year across the nation.

Around 8,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport between Wednesday and Sunday.

According to AAA, the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see the highest travel volume since 2005, with 1.6 million more people taking to the nation's roads, skies, rails and waterways compared to last year.

If you are traveling by vehicle, here are some of the worst times for road travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Waze.

If flying, remember that it is always best to arrive at least one hour before your flight is scheduled to depart.

Airport officials spoke about what travelers should know before they head out to catch their flight.

"Monitor the weather and check with your airlines to make sure there are no delays or cancellations. You can download the airline app to our phone, that's a great way to keep track. You can also check with TSA, check with the website to make sure you're not carrying any prohibited items," said Candace Carpenter, Marketing Manager, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The biggest thing airline passengers should know before getting to the airport is what is allowed through security and on planes. For a complete list from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), click here.

To check your flight status, click here.

