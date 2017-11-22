Parris Island firefighter killed in crash on Abercorn at Rio Road

The Parris Island Fire Department confirms a firefighter and paramedic was killed in a serious crash Wednesday morning on Savannah's Southside.

Parris Island Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Michael Keller said firefighter and paramedic Mark Hummeldorf, 33, was killed.

The Savannah Fire Department said Hummeldorf worked with the department for five years from April 2011 to May 2016 as an advanced firefighter.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Highway 204/Abercorn Street at Rio Road, and three vehicles were involved. Police said a woman traveling eastbound on Abercorn Street suddenly crossed lanes, hit Hummeldorf's car and forced it into westbound traffic. Hummeldorf then hit a third car.

Hummeldorf was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Police said the other two people involved in the crash received non-life-threatening injuries.

Fellow firefighters say this is an unbelievable loss.

"Mark was a great person overall. He was a great firefighter. He had a lot of honor, respect, and commitment not only to the fire department here, but the fire department of Parris Island where he went after he left Savannah, but then also for the Marine Corps," said Mike Dodd, President, Professional Fire Fighters of Georgia.

All of the westbound lanes were closed for more than two hours while police investigated the crash. All lanes re-opened to traffic around 9:15 a.m.

SCMPD's Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating the crash.

