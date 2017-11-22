Most Wanted: 11/22/17

Every Wednesday, WTOC teams up with CrimeStoppers and local law enforcement to help get wanted fugitives off the streets. Here’s a look at this week’s Most Wanted.

U.S. Marshals, the GBI, and Metter Police are looking for Akeem Ajima “Cain” Lanier. Lanier is wanted for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and supervised release violations. He is 29, 5’10”, and 190 lbs. He is from Metter but may have ties to Bulloch, Tattnall, and Toombs counties. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Chad Thomas Tracy is wanted by Metro Police for shoplifting. He is 31, 5’10”, and 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Tracy has a lengthy history of shoplifting and is known to grabs the cigarettes off the counter and flee after his card is rejected.

Candace Gail Romine-Huttinger is wanted on a Superior Court pickup order. She is 40 years old, 4’11”, and 124 pounds. She has a history of theft, burglary, forgery, and financial card fraud.

If you have information about any of these fugitives, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020, You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.