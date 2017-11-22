Savannah Ports to receive 4 new cranes on Wednesday

Four huge Neo-Panamax cranes will make their way through downtown Savannah Wednesday on their way to the Garden City Terminal.

They are currently scheduled to pass downtown Savannah between 2 to 2:30 p.m., but that time could change.

According to the Georgia Ports Authority, the new cranes will bring the Port of Savannah’s fleet to 30. Six additional cranes will arrive in 2020.

