Chatham County awarded GDOT contract for construction of two replacement bridges

Senator Ben Watson (R - Savannah) announced on Wednesday that a Georgia Department of Transportation contract worth more than $59.8 million has been awarded for a project to construct two bridges in Chatham County.

The project will address the construction of two replacement bridges and approaches over the Wilmington River on the Islands Expressway.

“I am thankful that GDOT has seen the need for new bridges across the Wilmington River,” Sen. Watson said in a news release. “These bridges will help increase the flow of traffic, decrease delays that are seen far too often, while keeping in mind the importance of the waterway usage in our community. I look forward to the completion of these projects for everyone who works and travels along Georgia’s coast.”

The new fixed-span bridges have increased vertical clearance that is designed to eliminate the delays and lost travel time caused by frequent bridge openings.

The project completion date is anticipated for November 30, 2021.

