U.S. Customs officials talk about common items seized during inspection

United States Ports are seeing an increase in the number of seizures from containerships with illegal goods.

WTOC spoke with officials about the problem locally. Port security is monitored 24-hours a day, 365 days a week, and the goal is to make sure that no items that could put you or your family in danger get on the market.

Officials say everything from sports jerseys to electronics to toys are seized during inspections of containers at the port. The main concern is to make sure that the items don't make it into your home because it could pose a serious risk to your family. One of the top concerns before the holidays are the toys shipped in from other countries.

"We really need to be concerned with toys with high amounts of lead paint that could be used. Choking hazards with toys or parts that are designed for small children. Those are also safety concerns from consumers," said Lisa Beth Brown, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Many of the items are confiscated because they have trademark violations or are illegal. Officials say blocking the sales of these products not only protects Americans but reduces the cash flow in the world of crime.

"The profits from these illegal sales often support organized crime and criminal activities such as money laundering, smuggling, and trafficking in illegal weapons and narcotics," Brown said.

If you suspect you've received a counterfeit item, officials say don't use it, just report it. Always make sure you're buying from a trusted and reliable source.

"Do your homework and do your research. If a price or a product seems too good to be true, it probably is," Brown said.

Officers also confiscated dangerous weapons like brass knuckles with a curved retractable blade.

