Major residential, commercial development coming to Hardeeville

The City of Hardeeville has released plans for a new residential and commercial community near U.S. 278 and Hwy 170.

The 7,351-acre East Argent Community will consist of 9,500 residential units and 1,500,000 square feet of retail and office space.

According to the city, this will represent the largest planned development in Hardeeville history. The development will also quadruple the population of Hardeeville from the present-day size of 5,800 to over 25,000.

According to Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams, this development is planned to accommodate the increased workforce in the area expected by 2040 with the opening of the Jasper Ocean Terminal.

The planned development expects to break ground in 2018.

For more information on the project, please read the entire release from the city below:

