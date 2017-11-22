'Feed the Boro' volunteers working to prepare Thanksgiving meal for thousands

We all have our Thanksgiving traditions, but for many volunteers in Statesboro, the tradition is feeding others.

School may be out for the week. but the cafeteria at Statesboro High School is just as busy as ever. Volunteers began cooking and prepping Wednesday to make 3,000 meals to deliver to those who wouldn't have a Thanksgiving meal otherwise. One addition this year will be opening the cafeteria for people who are able to go there and eat on-site.

"If you're stuck at home alone all year, it's nice to be able to come together with folks and break bread and have somebody to talk to," said Don Poe, Feed the Boro Committee.

Crews have filled the kitchen to cook and separate dozens of turkeys and get all the fixings that go into a traditional meal. The meal has been around for 25 years with different generations of people making it happen. They'll cook, pack, and deliver meals all across Bulloch County and some into adjoining counties. Organizers say the need is great, but they're inspired by so many willing to help.

"To think that, at a holiday, they have nobody to be with...I get all sad about that, but it's so energizing to come here and do it," said Karen Phipps, Feed the Boro Committee.

Karen says they work on planning this meal almost year round.

Feed the Boro couldn't make this possible without sponsors and local businesses coming forward to donate and cover the costs. They'll also feed on-duty police, sheriff's deputies, EMS, and fire personnel.

Volunteers will be needed from 7 a.m. Thursday through the early afternoon. You can show up and help as long as you'd like.

