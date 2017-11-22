BCSO looking for man reported missing from St. Helena on Sept. 18

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a man who was reported missing and endangered from his Mango Road home in St. Helena.

Family members filed the report on Sept. 18. They say since they last spoke to Kenneth Jenkins, Jr. over the telephone in the early evening hours of Sept. 16, and had not heard back from him since. Kenneth's family and the sheriff's office are concerned for his wellbeing.

Information obtained early in the investigation lead investigators to believe Jenkins possibly traveled to Ridgeland sometime on the evening of Sept. 16. Since then, there has been no contact with him. That information has not been confirmed.

Jenkins is a black male standing 6'1 and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jenkins' whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843.255.3429 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSc if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

