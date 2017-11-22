BCSO identifies deceased man found off F&B Rd on Lady's Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a drainage ditch off of F&B Road on Lady's Island.

Investigators discovered the body around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

BCSO has identified the deceased as 25-year-old Robert Blanding of St. Helena Island. They say gunshot wounds are suspected to be the cause of death.

The Beaufort County Coroner's Office has schedule a forensic autopsy to be performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Sheriff’s Office investigators learned that Blanding was in the company of his nephew, 19-year-old Chaz Blanding, early Tuesday evening as the two were seen leaving Chaz’s Beaufort residence.

After learning that Robert Blanding had been shot and killed, Chaz Blanding was reported missing and endangered by his family.

The investigation into Robert Blanding’s death and the whereabouts of his nephew, Chaz Blanding, is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

