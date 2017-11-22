BCSO investigating after body found off F&B Rd. in Lady's Island; expect increased law enforcement

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a drainage ditch off of F&B Road on Lady's Island.

Investigators discovered the body around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. They are currently processing the scene for forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses. The identity of the deceased man and the cause and manner of his death have yet to be determined. Residents in the area of F&B Road can expect increased law enforcement presence over the next several hours.

The Beaufort County Coroner's Office will schedule a forensic autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina. Additional information will be released when available.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity or circumstances surrounding his death is urged to call Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911.

