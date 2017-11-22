2 Statesboro gymnasts aiming for gold

Two young gymnasts in Statesboro have vaulted into place among the best in the nation and could be on their way to the Olympics one day.

Carmen Derisso and Mia Weathers recently went to national competition and both finished high enough to be on their respective age teams to eventually compete for places on the 2020 and 2024 gymnastics teams.

"Most of them come from that group. Ninety percent of the team comes from these national groups," said gymnastics coach, Adrian Coman.

The girls will return to Texas this summer for further competition as the national coaches begin fielding those teams.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.