Jamie Casino hosting 'Paintball Battle of the Badges'

Firefighters and law enforcement officers in Effingham County are getting ready for a 'Battle of the Badges' paintball tournament, hosted by Jamie Casino Injury Attorneys.

The battle benefits P.A.C.K. - People of Action Caring for Kids -an organization providing food for needy children.

"It's a tremendous resource for children who have a need to eat here in Savannah," Jamie Casino said. "You don't realize you're surrounded by this until you go to a place like P.A.C.K. and see how many children actually need this - just basic food."

You can pick your side and join in on the battle, Saturday, Dec. 2, at Big Nasty ATV Park.

Tickets are $20 - $5 of which will go to P.A.C.K

In addition to the Battle of the Badges, the P.A.C.K. Facebook page gets 10,000 likes, Casino will donate $10,000 to the organization.

"I personally went one day and helped P.A.C.K, and there was probably 50 to 100 adults and children packing food for indigent children all over Savannah," Casino said. "So, when we came up with the idea for this charity, or charity event, well, what's a better one locally than P.A.C.K.?"

