Make savory stuffing cakes with Thanksgiving leftovers

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
If you're looking for something creative to do with your Turkey Day leftovers, why not make some savory stuffing cakes? 

They're easy and delicious! All you need is three ingredients: 

  • 2 cups leftover prepared stuffing
  • 1 large egg, beaten 
  • 1 tablespoon butter

Stir together the stuffing and egg in a large bowl until blended, then heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Next, shape one-half of the stuffing mixture into a ball, then flatten into a three-inch patty. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Place the patties in the skillet and cook for three minutes per side or until golden brown. 

