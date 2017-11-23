Annual Turkey Trot set to step off in Daffin Park

The 9th annual United Way Turkey Trot is happening Thanksgiving Day.

Over 1,300 experienced runners and amateur athletes will hit Daffin Park early Thanksgiving morning for a fun and quick 4 Mile Run-Walk, a Kids K and Diaper Dash, all starting at 8 a.m.

The schedule of race start times are as follows:

Kids K (ages 8 and under) - 8 a.m.

Diaper Dash (ages 2 and under) - 8:15 a.m.

4 Mile Run/Walk – 8:30 a.m.

The race route starts at Daffin Park (1301 E Victory Drive), loops through the picturesque Washington Avenue, then hits the Chatham Sheriff’s Police Memorial Drive, and finally ends up back at Daffin Park. Participants are invited to a post-race awards ceremony, which includes food, beverages, and local vendors.

The event will feature an awards presentation during a post-race ceremony, which will include food, beverages and family activities.

Race day registration is $40.

For additional race information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.