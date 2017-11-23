City of Savannah offering free holiday parking

If you are heading to downtown Savannah to enjoy all the holiday festivities or get your shopping done, remember that parking is free on certain days.

Starting Thanksgiving Day and running until Dec. 22, the first three hours of parking will be free in all city parking garages. The free parking is offered every Thursday and Friday only.

The following is a list of downtown parking garages:

Bryan Street Garage – 100 E Bryan St.

Liberty Street Garage – 401 W Liberty St.

Robinson Garage – 132 Montgomery St.

State Street Garage – 100 E State St.

Whitaker Street Garage – 7 Whitaker St.

For additional holiday parking information, click here.

