Crash cleared on eastbound I-16 ramp to I-95 North

A man is facing six charges after being pulled over on I-95 by Yemassee Police just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A crash that had the I-16 eastbound ramp to I-95 North shut down for about an hour Thursday morning has been cleared.

No injuries were reported with the crash and traffic is back to normal in the area.

