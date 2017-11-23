Crash cleared on eastbound I-16 ramp to I-95 North - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Crash cleared on eastbound I-16 ramp to I-95 North

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

A crash that had the I-16 eastbound ramp to I-95 North shut down for about an hour Thursday morning has been cleared.

No injuries were reported with the crash and traffic is back to normal in the area.

