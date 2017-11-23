Black Friday Forecast: Grab a jacket!

Make sure and grab a jacket before heading out to shop this Black Friday! (Source: Giphy)

Rain has moved out of the First Alert forecast. However, some clouds and chilly temperatures remain in its wake.

If you’re getting early Black Friday deals, you’ll need a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to reach lows in the 40s to lower 50s prior to 8 a.m. A light breeze makes it occasionally feel 3° to 6 ° colder than the actual air temperature.

BLACK FRIDAY: Chilly start, cool afternoon. Keep that jacket in-hand >> https://t.co/bKawTcXnhR pic.twitter.com/IRvHT3pxSN — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 24, 2017

Drier air, and solid sunshine, will increase from northwest to southeast across the area Friday morning. Occasional cloudiness may linger along the Interstate 95 corridor through mid-morning, ahead of clearing.

Everyone will see plentiful sunshine Friday afternoon.

With the sun and drier air in-play, our Friday afternoon features high temperatures in the 60s for many. A few communities south of the Altamaha River, and away from the coast, may peak at around 70° between 2 and 4 p.m.

The forecast remains dry and warms slightly this weekend, ahead of our next cold front Sunday.

