Black Friday Forecast: Grab a jacket!

Rain has moved out of the First Alert forecast. However, some clouds and chilly temperatures remain in its wake.
If you’re getting early Black Friday deals, you’ll need a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to reach lows in the 40s to lower 50s prior to 8 a.m. A light breeze makes it occasionally feel 3° to 6 ° colder than the actual air temperature.
Drier air, and solid sunshine, will increase from northwest to southeast across the area Friday morning. Occasional cloudiness may linger along the Interstate 95 corridor through mid-morning, ahead of clearing.
Everyone will see plentiful sunshine Friday afternoon.
With the sun and drier air in-play, our Friday afternoon features high temperatures in the 60s for many. A few communities south of the Altamaha River, and away from the coast, may peak at around 70° between 2 and 4 p.m.
The forecast remains dry and warms slightly this weekend, ahead of our next cold front Sunday.
