Garden City police investigate overnight shooting on Heidt Ave. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Garden City police investigate overnight shooting on Heidt Ave.

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) -

Garden City police are investigating a shooting.

Officials say it happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning on Heidt Avenue. Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly