Second suspect arrested in Yemassee shooting

Yemassee Police are looking for two suspects after a drive-by shooting took place at the intersection of Church Street North and Yemassee Highway, near Fennel Elementary School.

A second suspect is behind bars after being arrested late Wednesday night on a warrant for attempted murder.

Yemassee and Beaufort Police arrested 22-year-old Jabhari McGowen. McGowen was found by Beaufort Police in Beaufort, where he was detained without incident.

The other suspect, Ihyonna Williams, turned herself in Saturday. She has been charged with attempted murder.

Williams and McGowen were both wanted after a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Church Street North and Yemassee Highway. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Both suspects are currently in the Hampton County Detention Center.

