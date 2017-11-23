Metro offers holiday shopping safety tips

Metro police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and injuring a 12-year-old boy earlier this month.More >>
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened on I-95 Northbound near Quacco Road near mile marker 97, Thursday night.More >>
Police say a call came in around 9 p.m. Thursday night for shots fired at 444 Copper Creek Circle.More >>
Whether you're shopping in small stores in your hometown or loading up and heading to big city malls, there are a few things you can do to lessen your chance of being a crime victim.More >>
Pooler officials are investigating a wreck that took place on I-95 South at the I-16 East ramp, Thursday night.More >>
