Metro offers holiday shopping safety tips

Whether you're shopping in small stores in your hometown or loading up and heading to big city malls, there are a few things you can do to lessen your chance of being a crime victim.

Most of it involves being prepared and staying alert. Savannah-Chatham Metro Police want to ensure that you stay safe this holiday season.

"Make sure that you're parked in a well-lit area. Have an idea of where you're going. That will actually help, especially if you consider making a large purchase. If by possible chance you can get a staff member to come out with you to put it away in your vehicle securely, that way you have some more people outside with you," said Cpl. Sherrell Brown, SCMPD.

Metro Police gave out a few additional tips for Black Friday shoppers. Be aware of your surroundings. If you're out with large groups, make sure you know who you're with. Make sure you're not carrying large bags, and if you have to go back out to your car, make sure you secure items in the car. Also, consider moving your car to a different parking spot.

