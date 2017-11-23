GSP investigates crash on I-95 near Quacco Road that injured 6 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GSP investigates crash on I-95 near Quacco Road that injured 6

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened on I-95 Northbound near Quacco Road near mile marker 97, Thursday night. 

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in the wreck. Six people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Pooler Police assisted GSP. 

Troopers shut down two northbound lanes of I-95 as they investigated the crash. All lanes have since reopened. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly