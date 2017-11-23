GSP investigates crash on I-95 near Quacco Road that injured 6

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened on I-95 Northbound near Quacco Road near mile marker 97, Thursday night.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in the wreck. Six people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pooler Police assisted GSP.

Troopers shut down two northbound lanes of I-95 as they investigated the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

